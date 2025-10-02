Soybeans at the Center of U.S.-China Trade Talks

Soybeans are set to be a primary focus when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks. The ongoing trade tensions have significantly impacted U.S. soybean farmers, as China has shifted its purchases to South America, affecting American sales.

U.S. Senator John Hoeven indicated that there is no definitive timeline for China to resume buying U.S. soy. During a briefing with the U.S. Ambassador to China, David Perdue, it was noted that ongoing pressure is necessary to secure future sales, although no immediate commitments have been made.

Despite tariffs and strained relations, Trump remains optimistic about renegotiating, with plans for future meetings aiming to promote U.S. agricultural products. Trade discussions have raised expectations of increased U.S. agricultural purchases by China as both nations work to ease tensions.