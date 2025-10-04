Himachal's monsoon disaster loss reaches Rs 5,500 crores, says Minister Jagat Singh Negi

The Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said on Saturday that the estimated losses from this year's monsoon disaster have climbed to around Rs 5,500 crore, with the assessment process still underway. Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Negi stated that both public and private properties suffered extensive damage during the heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that affected several parts of the state.

"The total loss during the monsoon disaster has reached approximately ₹5,500 crore, and the evaluation is still in progress. The Centre's team has also visited and conducted its own assessment," the minister stated. He said the monsoon has now largely retreated, providing much-needed respite. "The weather has improved considerably, with bright sunshine now prevailing. According to the forecast, we had kept three districts on alert again, but there has been no significant rainfall in the past three days," he added.

Providing an update on infrastructure restoration, Negi informed that as of today, 135 rural roads remain blocked, along with one national highway, while 17 distribution transformers (DTRs) are still non-functional, disrupting electricity supply. Additionally, 47 drinking water schemes are yet to be restored. The minister pointed out that although Himachal continues to receive routine central funds, the special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after last year's devastation has not yet been released.

"The routine funds from the Centre have arrived; these come to every state regardless of disaster or not. But the special relief package announced by the Prime Minister has not yet been received," he clarified. Negi also highlighted the state government's independent efforts to support disaster-affected families. In the recent Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to extend and enhance the state's relief package that was launched after the 2023-24 monsoon disaster.

"Earlier, under the Centre's scheme, victims whose houses were completely damaged received ₹1.3 lakh. The state government increased that amount to ₹7 lakh from its own budget. We have decided to continue that package this year as well," Negi announced. Under the revised policy, families whose houses were completely destroyed will receive ₹7 lakh, while those whose homes were partially damaged will get ₹1 lakh as compensation.

Negi said restoration work is ongoing across the state, with officials focusing on reconnecting rural areas and restoring essential services before winter sets in. (ANI)

