Uttarakhand Celebrates New Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chamoli

Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed thanks to PM Modi and the Cabinet for approving a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chamoli's Swaad village. This move aims to provide quality education and bolster the region's identity. The initiative is part of a larger plan to facilitate educational needs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:10 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an important development for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Union Cabinet for greenlighting a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chamoli district's Swaad village. The decision follows repeated requests from local residents for enhanced educational facilities.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significance of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the border region, noting that it would grant students access to superior education while redefining the area's educational identity. The state administration continues its efforts to cultivate an enriching educational environment throughout Uttarakhand.

The initiative aligns with the Union Cabinet's approval on October 1 to establish 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide, addressing the educational needs of a growing number of Central Government employees' children. This comes with an estimated funding requirement of Rs 5862.55 crore over nine years, incorporating both capital and operational costs. Interestingly, these schools will feature Balvatikas, aligning with NEP 2020 standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

