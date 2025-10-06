Left Menu

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

The yen fell against the U.S. dollar following Sanae Takaichi's victory in the LDP leadership election. Her fiscal policy raises uncertainty regarding Japan's economic direction, impacting currency and bond markets. Market observers await clarity on policy directions under her potential prime ministership, while monitoring global economic trends.

06-10-2025
The yen significantly depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Sanae Takaichi emerged victorious in the LDP leadership election. This development suggests potential shifts in fiscal policy, which could complicate the Bank of Japan's efforts to stabilize the economy.

Against the euro, the yen also fell, nearing a historic low since the euro's inception. Analysts highlight the need to understand Takaichi's fiscal policies and their implications on domestic and international fronts, amid existing uncertainties.

Takaichi, who could become Japan's first female prime minister, may pursue strategies reminiscent of Abenomics. This approach could deter bond market stability. As financial markets react globally, the path set by Japan's new leadership is under scrutiny by both investors and policymakers.

