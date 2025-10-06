Crackdown on Unlawful Content: Safeguarding Investors in the Digital Age

Over the past 18 months, more than 1 lakh unlawful contents were taken down from social media, announced Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. He emphasized the necessity of shielding investors from fraudulent activity as he addressed an investor awareness event at the NSE.

Highlighting the issue with platforms like Google and Meta, Pandey underscored that technology tools have facilitated the spread of misleading content aimed at deceiving investors. He stressed the importance of maintaining trust to prevent people from falling prey to scams.

Citing a survey of 90,000 respondents, Pandey noted that only 36% possess substantial knowledge of capital markets, leaving many vulnerable to fraud. Sebi's focus on investor awareness includes establishing local offices to reach out more effectively and offering guidance to protect investors.

