Left Menu

Crackdown on Unlawful Content: Safeguarding Investors in the Digital Age

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed that over 1 lakh unlawful contents were removed from social media platforms, emphasizing the need to protect investors from fraud. Despite technological advancements making it easier to spread misleading content, investor education and awareness remain critical in maintaining economic trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:51 IST
Crackdown on Unlawful Content: Safeguarding Investors in the Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over the past 18 months, more than 1 lakh unlawful contents were taken down from social media, announced Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. He emphasized the necessity of shielding investors from fraudulent activity as he addressed an investor awareness event at the NSE.

Highlighting the issue with platforms like Google and Meta, Pandey underscored that technology tools have facilitated the spread of misleading content aimed at deceiving investors. He stressed the importance of maintaining trust to prevent people from falling prey to scams.

Citing a survey of 90,000 respondents, Pandey noted that only 36% possess substantial knowledge of capital markets, leaving many vulnerable to fraud. Sebi's focus on investor awareness includes establishing local offices to reach out more effectively and offering guidance to protect investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025