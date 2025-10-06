Kharif Season Sees Increased Paddy Sowing Amid Favorable Monsoon

Paddy cultivation has seen a significant uptick this kharif season, with sowing areas rising by 1.35% to 441.58 lakh hectares, aided by favorable monsoon conditions, recent government data reveals.

Compared to last year, the total sowing area for all kharif crops increased, with notable expansions in pulses and coarse cereals. However, non-food grain crops like oilseeds and cotton reported decreases in acreage.

While oilseed planting fell to 190.13 lakh hectares, other crops like sugarcane showed a slight uptick at 59.07 lakh hectares, a development aligned with India's above-normal monsoon forecast.

