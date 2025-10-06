Prime Minister Modi to Unveil IMC 2025: A Beacon of Tech Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, recognized as Asia's premier telecom and tech event, scheduled from October 8 to 11 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The Ministry of Communications anticipates that the event will draw over 150,000 visitors, more than 7,000 international delegates, and over 400 exhibitors. With the theme 'Innovate to Transform,' IMC 2025 aims to promote self-reliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in telecommunications and digital technology. The event will spotlight key areas such as the 6G ecosystem, cybersecurity, satellite communication, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and telecom manufacturing.

In preparation for the event, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia conducted a site visit to the IMC 2025 venue at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, to oversee the final preparations. During his visit, Minister Scindia toured the exhibition area, engaged with participating startups and exhibitors, and chaired crucial review meetings with senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and partner organizations. Addressing the media, Minister Scindia underscored the global significance of IMC 2025 and elaborated on its scale and ambition.

Minister Scindia elaborated that IMC 2025 marks a new paradigm of connectivity, envisioning telecommunications as the foundation for technologies like 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and satellite communications that will link India with the global community. He credited Prime Minister Modi's strategic vision over the last decade for orchestrating a framework aimed at establishing a self-sufficient, empowered, and innovative India driving global advancement. IMC 2025 is expected to draw attendees from over 150 countries, comprising 1.5 lakh visitors, 7,000 delegates, and 400 exhibitors, transforming it into not just a national platform, but a significant Asian and global technology congress reflecting India's digital prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)