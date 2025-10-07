Tragic Pilgrimage: Three Devotees Killed in Highway Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three pilgrims and injured four others on National Highway 50 late Monday, police reported. The pilgrims were on a 'padayatra' to the Huligemma Devi temple in Koppal district when the incident occurred.

Identified victims include Annapoorna (40), her son Sharanappa (19), and Prakash (25). According to police, the group had traveled over 100 km in the last three days as part of an annual tradition among devotees.

The collision happened as a private bus allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle, making contact with the pilgrims. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the bus driver is now in police custody after a case was registered in the accident's wake.

