Tragic Pilgrimage: Three Devotees Killed in Highway Accident

Three pilgrims lost their lives, and four others were injured when a private bus allegedly collided with them on National Highway 50. The group was on a pilgrimage journey to Huligemma Devi temple in Koppal district. Authorities have registered a case and detained the bus driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:32 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three pilgrims and injured four others on National Highway 50 late Monday, police reported. The pilgrims were on a 'padayatra' to the Huligemma Devi temple in Koppal district when the incident occurred.

Identified victims include Annapoorna (40), her son Sharanappa (19), and Prakash (25). According to police, the group had traveled over 100 km in the last three days as part of an annual tradition among devotees.

The collision happened as a private bus allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle, making contact with the pilgrims. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the bus driver is now in police custody after a case was registered in the accident's wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

