EU Plans to Restrict Russian Diplomats: Kremlin Vows Response

The Kremlin pledged to respond to EU proposals to limit Russian diplomats' movement within the bloc. The EU is considering a measure requiring Russian diplomats to notify member states of intra-EU travel plans, potentially allowing travel restrictions. The Kremlin criticized this move as creating new divisions.

The European Union is considering new measures to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within its borders. This proposal, still in the discussion phase without formal agreement, would require Russian diplomats to inform member states of their travel intentions, allowing the option to deny entry, according to EU diplomats.

In response, the Kremlin declared it would develop an appropriate reaction to these potential restrictions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's diplomatic service would propose and implement a strategy, criticizing the EU's tendency to resurrect divisive practices.

The proposed measure by the EU's diplomatic service underscores the growing tension between Russia and European countries, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

