Left Menu

FTSE 100 Holds Steady as Energy Stocks Provide Support Amid Retail Decline

London's FTSE 100 remained stable despite declines in retailers, offset by gains in energy stocks. B&M suffered a significant loss, while energy giant Shell's stocks improved. The market is in a holding pattern amid fiscal concerns following the French prime minister's resignation and an ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:51 IST
FTSE 100 Holds Steady as Energy Stocks Provide Support Amid Retail Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's FTSE 100 held its ground on Tuesday as a surge in energy stocks countered losses in the retail sector following last week's rally. Despite slips among major retailers like B&M, which hit its lowest point in over five years due to a profit warning, the overall index was steady.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index remained flat at 9,480.84, with a notable mid-cap FTSE 250 decline by 0.2%. Investors witnessed a mixed performance in sectors, where housing market data showed slower-than-expected growth, impacting homebuilders such as Vistry and Bellway. Conversely, energy equities received a boost as Shell upgraded its LNG production outlook for the third quarter.

Market experts forecast a cautious approach from investors amid political uncertainty following France's prime minister's resignation and the U.S. government shutdown. However, companies like Imperial Brands and Rentokil experienced gains, further demonstrating varied market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025