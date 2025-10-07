Left Menu

Empowering Credit Futures: The TransUnion CIBIL Documentary

A new documentary by Edstead, streaming on JioHotstar, highlights TransUnion CIBIL's 25-year contribution to India's financial landscape. It showcases the evolution of credit access and inclusion, emphasizing the importance of data-driven lending and financial empowerment across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:03 IST
In a riveting documentary by Edstead, streaming now on JioHotstar, TransUnion CIBIL's transformative role in India's credit ecosystem comes under the spotlight. Titled 'Bharat Fintech Story', this new season showcases the evolution of credit access and financial inclusion, available until March 2026.

Chronicling a 25-year journey, the film highlights TransUnion CIBIL's revolutionary impact on the financial sector, championing transparency and data-driven solutions. Through products like the CIBIL Score, the company has played a pivotal role in altering how credit is accessed, enabling progress for millions of individuals and businesses.

The documentary features compelling narratives from across the nation, illustrating the palpable benefits of financial inclusion. It underscores how responsibly used data can empower, emphasizing creditworthiness defined not by socio-economic background but by financial behavior.

