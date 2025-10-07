Left Menu

Sikkim Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners

The Sikkim government has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners, with a 6% rise for those on pre-revised pay and a 2% rise for those on revised pay. This adjustment, effective January 2025, will also benefit contract and work-charged employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:16 IST
Sikkim Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has announced a substantial increase in the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners, as confirmed on Tuesday. This decision, outlined by the Finance Department, will affect those drawing pay under both pre-revised and revised basic pay structures.

Employees and pensioners on pre-revised pay will witness a 6% increase in their dearness allowance and dearness relief, boosting their total to 252%. Conversely, those on revised pay scales will see a 2% increment, raising their allowance to 55%.

The increment will come into effect on January 1, 2025. The update also extends to contractual and work-charged employees, providing a financial uplift across various employment sectors in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025