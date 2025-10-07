Sikkim Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners

The Sikkim government has announced a substantial increase in the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners, as confirmed on Tuesday. This decision, outlined by the Finance Department, will affect those drawing pay under both pre-revised and revised basic pay structures.

Employees and pensioners on pre-revised pay will witness a 6% increase in their dearness allowance and dearness relief, boosting their total to 252%. Conversely, those on revised pay scales will see a 2% increment, raising their allowance to 55%.

The increment will come into effect on January 1, 2025. The update also extends to contractual and work-charged employees, providing a financial uplift across various employment sectors in Sikkim.

