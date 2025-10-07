Left Menu

ChemVolt Global and ElevenEs Forge Strategic Partnership for Battery Solutions in India

ChemVolt Global and ElevenEs have partnered to enhance Battery Energy Storage Systems and lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India. The collaboration combines ChemVolt's EPC expertise with ElevenEs' LFP cell technology to boost electric mobility and establish a robust energy storage ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in Europe-India industrial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the clean energy sector, ChemVolt Global, an esteemed Indian clean energy firm, and ElevenEs, a European leader in lithium-ion technology, announced a strategic alliance. The partnership aims to forward the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India, marking a new chapter in Europe-India industrial cooperation.

The collaboration brings together ChemVolt Global's extensive experience in project development and local market execution with ElevenEs' industry-leading LFP cell technology and European manufacturing prowess. This fusion is poised to create a vibrant ecosystem for advanced energy storage and electric mobility in India.

Key objectives include the deployment of advanced BESS solutions, fostering local lithium-ion cell production, and supplying electric vehicle battery packs to domestic manufacturers. The partnership expands India's energy independence and enhances global competitiveness in renewable energy and EV supply chains, as emphasized by leadership from both companies.

