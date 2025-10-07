ChemVolt Global and ElevenEs Forge Strategic Partnership for Battery Solutions in India

In a significant move for the clean energy sector, ChemVolt Global, an esteemed Indian clean energy firm, and ElevenEs, a European leader in lithium-ion technology, announced a strategic alliance. The partnership aims to forward the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India, marking a new chapter in Europe-India industrial cooperation.

The collaboration brings together ChemVolt Global's extensive experience in project development and local market execution with ElevenEs' industry-leading LFP cell technology and European manufacturing prowess. This fusion is poised to create a vibrant ecosystem for advanced energy storage and electric mobility in India.

Key objectives include the deployment of advanced BESS solutions, fostering local lithium-ion cell production, and supplying electric vehicle battery packs to domestic manufacturers. The partnership expands India's energy independence and enhances global competitiveness in renewable energy and EV supply chains, as emphasized by leadership from both companies.

