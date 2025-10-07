Bajaj Finserv Unveils New Identity with 100% Ownership of Insurance Ventures

Bajaj Finserv Limited announced the rebranding of its insurance subsidiaries to Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance. This strategic move follows Bajaj's acquisition of Allianz SE's 26% share, leading to full ownership of the ventures.

The rebranding, unveiled with the campaign '100% Bajaj. Made in India.', underscores Bajaj's strengthened commitment to the insurance industry. The new identity reflects core values including trust and transparency, aiming to align more closely with Indian market aspirations.

With necessary regulatory approvals secured, Bajaj's ownership transition is poised to redefine their insurance businesses, moving away from its alliance with Allianz SE. The completion of this acquisition marks an important step in Bajaj Finserv's ambition to redefine financial services, while fostering growth in India's insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)