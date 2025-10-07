Left Menu

Renewable Revolution: A New Era in Energy Production

For the first time globally, renewable energy produced more electricity than coal in the first half of 2025, largely due to rapid growth in China and India. This shift signifies a critical turning point as demand for electricity rises and renewables, like wind and solar, grow to meet this demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:35 IST
For the first time, renewable energy sources have surpassed coal in global electricity generation, according to a report by the think tank Ember. This milestone, achieved in the first half of 2025, highlights the rapid expansion of renewable energy in China and India.

The report indicates that curbing coal power is crucial to meeting climate goals, as it emits double the carbon dioxide of gas generation. Globally, wind and solar power supplied 5,072 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity, edging out coal's 4,896 TWh.

China and India are leading the shift. In China, solar and wind generation grew substantially, while coal fell 2%. India saw significant increases in renewable generation and reduced coal and gas use by over 3%. Meanwhile, fossil fuel-based generation rose in the U.S. and EU amid higher demand and weaker renewable outputs.

