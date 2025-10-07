Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of utilizing oil tankers for intelligence and sabotage. He emphasized cooperation with allies to counter these actions, considering it possible to stop them. This revelation followed a briefing from Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief.

Updated: 07-10-2025 20:51 IST
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised serious concerns over Russia's alleged use of oil tankers for intelligence gathering and sabotage missions.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy revealed that following a briefing from the country's foreign intelligence chief, Ukraine is actively collaborating with its allies to tackle this issue.

He highlighted that these tankers are not just financing Russia's military operations but are also engaged in reconnaissance, suggesting that these activities can and should be halted.

