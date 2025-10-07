Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised serious concerns over Russia's alleged use of oil tankers for intelligence gathering and sabotage missions.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy revealed that following a briefing from the country's foreign intelligence chief, Ukraine is actively collaborating with its allies to tackle this issue.

He highlighted that these tankers are not just financing Russia's military operations but are also engaged in reconnaissance, suggesting that these activities can and should be halted.

