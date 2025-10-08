Left Menu

India's Solar Surge: Powering the Future

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that India's solar generation capacity has reached 125 GW, positioning the country as the third-largest solar energy producer. He emphasized the importance of solar energy in meeting global renewable targets, as outlined at the International Solar Alliance Assembly.

India's solar power generation capacity has reached an impressive 125 GW, establishing the nation as the third-largest solar energy producer, Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Solar Alliance Assembly's curtain raiser, Joshi stressed that solar power is key to meeting renewable energy goals, citing the CoP28's target of tripling global renewable energy to 11,000 GW by 2030.

The ISA, a collaboration between India and France, aims to facilitate USD one trillion in solar investments by 2030, reflecting how national initiatives can trigger substantial local impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

