Caesium 137 Contamination Discovered Near Jakarta

Traces of Caesium 137, a radioactive isotope, were found at 22 production facilities in Jakarta's industrial zone by Indonesia's special task force. The contamination was initially detected in a local shrimp export. Authorities are now implementing stringent decontamination and import control measures to tackle the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's special task force on radioactive contamination has identified traces of Caesium 137, a hazardous radioactive isotope, at 22 production facilities within an industrial zone near Jakarta. Officials revealed this discovery on Wednesday, following the initial detection of contamination in shrimp exported to the United States in August, produced by PT Bahari Makmur Sejahtera (BMS).

Subsequent radiation screenings were conducted across the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate, where BMS operates. Task force spokesperson Bara Hasibuan confirmed that BMS has since carried out independent decontamination processes, gaining clearance from the country's nuclear agency.

While the names of the other 21 affected facilities remain undisclosed, they are slated for immediate decontamination by Indonesia's nuclear agency. This situation has prompted the government to intensify restrictions on scrap metal imports, with the Ministry of Environment ceasing recommendations for such imports. Additionally, PT PMT (Peter Metal Technology) has been designated as an isolation facility to manage contaminated materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

