Nobel Triumph: Trio Revolutionizes Molecular Architecture

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These molecular structures have remarkable potential to address some of the world's most pressing issues, including climate change and water scarcity.

MOFs are constructed using metal atoms and feature vast, porous structures, allowing gases and chemicals to be stored or filtered. A single sugar-cube-sized volume can have the surface area equivalent to a football field, promising applications from capturing carbon to harvesting water from arid air.

Beyond these applications, MOFs may also tackle 'forever chemicals' in water sources. The trio's collective efforts emphasize the chemistry field's ongoing impact on global challenges, recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences with a share of a $1.2 million prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)