Left Menu

Nobel Triumph: Trio Revolutionizes Molecular Architecture

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These structures have vast potential for addressing climate change, water scarcity, and other global challenges by capturing gases and storing them efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:58 IST
Nobel Triumph: Trio Revolutionizes Molecular Architecture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These molecular structures have remarkable potential to address some of the world's most pressing issues, including climate change and water scarcity.

MOFs are constructed using metal atoms and feature vast, porous structures, allowing gases and chemicals to be stored or filtered. A single sugar-cube-sized volume can have the surface area equivalent to a football field, promising applications from capturing carbon to harvesting water from arid air.

Beyond these applications, MOFs may also tackle 'forever chemicals' in water sources. The trio's collective efforts emphasize the chemistry field's ongoing impact on global challenges, recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences with a share of a $1.2 million prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation

Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Transforming Bengaluru: A Vision Amidst Challenges

Transforming Bengaluru: A Vision Amidst Challenges

 India
3
Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut

Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut

 India
4
Congress Prepares for Bihar Elections Amid Alliance Negotiations

Congress Prepares for Bihar Elections Amid Alliance Negotiations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025