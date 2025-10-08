Left Menu

Market Anticipates Fed Cues Amid Shutdown Disruptions

Wall Street opened slightly higher as investors looked for signals ahead of economic data releases delayed by the government shutdown. Interest in AI and gold rose, reflecting hedging behavior amid economic uncertainties. Federal Reserve insights and alternative job data reports also influenced trading activities and stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:29 IST
Market Anticipates Fed Cues Amid Shutdown Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's principal indices inched higher on Wednesday morning, continuing a steady rally absent much official economic data due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. Investors are keenly watching for Federal Reserve comments to deduce future interest-rate directions.

Despite the shutdown, a bullish sentiment around artificial intelligence persists in the equities market. However, gold's surge above $4,000 an ounce highlights growing investor interest in traditional safe havens amid monetary policy uncertainties. "Gold is becoming the safe harbor the dollar used to be," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

Stock fluctuations also drew from expectations of a dovish Fed, with the labor market appearing to soften. This sentiment was underscored by new figures from Carlyle, showing a modest 17,000 job additions in September. Meanwhile, notable stock movements included FedEx's 1.7% drop after a downgrade from J.P. Morgan, while gold miners saw gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

 India
2
Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

 India
3
Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll

Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll

 India
4
Intensified Talks for Peace Amid Gaza Conflict

Intensified Talks for Peace Amid Gaza Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025