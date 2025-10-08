Market Anticipates Fed Cues Amid Shutdown Disruptions

Wall Street's principal indices inched higher on Wednesday morning, continuing a steady rally absent much official economic data due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. Investors are keenly watching for Federal Reserve comments to deduce future interest-rate directions.

Despite the shutdown, a bullish sentiment around artificial intelligence persists in the equities market. However, gold's surge above $4,000 an ounce highlights growing investor interest in traditional safe havens amid monetary policy uncertainties. "Gold is becoming the safe harbor the dollar used to be," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

Stock fluctuations also drew from expectations of a dovish Fed, with the labor market appearing to soften. This sentiment was underscored by new figures from Carlyle, showing a modest 17,000 job additions in September. Meanwhile, notable stock movements included FedEx's 1.7% drop after a downgrade from J.P. Morgan, while gold miners saw gains.

