Backlash Against Seizure: Russia's Elite Challenges Asset Nationalization

Russia's central bank has challenged government actions to seize minority shareholders' assets, raising concerns among elites and market experts about the direction towards a Soviet-style command economy. Tensions grow as foreign investments and domestic assets change hands, with questions arising over legal compliance and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:08 IST
Russia's central bank has taken the unprecedented step of challenging the state's asset seizure practices regarding minority shareholders, signaling elite dissatisfaction with recent nationalization trends.

In the shadow of the Ukraine conflict, assets worth tens of billions have changed hands, sparking a backlash among market-savvy technocrats worried about moves toward a Soviet-style economy.

The controversy surrounding gold miner UGC's ownership underscores broader concerns, with potential investor deterrents threatening long-term economic stability despite attempts at resolution through accelerated sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

