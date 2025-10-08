Farm Leaders Unite to Tackle Stubble Burning and Boost Industrial Utilisation

The Indian government is intensifying its efforts to curb air pollution by engaging states more actively in stubble management strategies. On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a crucial meeting aiming to reduce the environmental impact of crop residue burning.

At this high-level meeting, northern state representatives briefed officials on their stubble management initiatives, highlighting significant efforts to minimize the traditional practice of burning stubble, which severely affects air quality. Chouhan urged the states to promote sustainable agricultural practices like direct sowing and effective fund utilization for machinery availability.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reinforced the need for increased cooperation between the Centre and state governments over the next 10 days. He emphasized the importance of using stubble in industrial applications such as brick kilns and thermal power plants, envisioning a reduction in stubble burning incidents through collaborative efforts.

