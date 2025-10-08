Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

State-owned Coal India has taken a significant step towards improving its transportation logistics. The company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fellow public sector enterprise Ircon International Ltd to develop rail infrastructure. This agreement seeks to enhance the efficiency of coal transport, addressing a key operational challenge for Coal India and its subsidiaries.

The development was confirmed in an official filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The MoU, signed in Kolkata, highlights a collaborative effort between two major public sector undertakings, aimed at bolstering the infrastructure necessary for the effective evacuation of coal.

The coal ministry, aware of the vital role of timely coal transportation, underscored the need for the swift completion of critical infrastructure projects. Coal India, which contributes over 80 per cent of the country's coal output, stands to gain significantly from this strategic partnership, positioning itself better to meet domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)