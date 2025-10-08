Indel Money's Ambitious Rs 300 Crore NCD Launch Fuels Business Expansion

Gold loan financier Indel Money has announced its sixth public issue of Secured NCDs, aiming to raise up to Rs 300 crore to bolster business expansion plans. The issue will be live from October 13 to October 28, 2025, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

With a face value of Rs 1,000 each, the NCDs offer a base issue size of up to Rs 150 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to another Rs 150 crore. The raised capital will primarily be allocated for onward lending, financing, and servicing company borrowings, with some funds reserved for corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, Pramerica Life Insurance has partnered with Equitas Small Finance Bank to enhance its distribution network through nearly 1,000 outlets and 375 ATMs. This strategic bancassurance collaboration aims to broaden life insurance access across India, covering both metro and rural regions with a diverse range of product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)