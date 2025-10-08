Left Menu

Indel Money's Ambitious Rs 300 Crore NCD Launch Fuels Business Expansion

Indel Money launches its sixth public issue of Secured NCDs worth Rs 300 crore to fund business growth. The issue opens on October 13, 2025, and closes on October 28, 2025, with proceeds allocated to onward lending, financing, and corporate purposes. Simultaneously, Pramerica Life partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank for product distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:08 IST
Indel Money's Ambitious Rs 300 Crore NCD Launch Fuels Business Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold loan financier Indel Money has announced its sixth public issue of Secured NCDs, aiming to raise up to Rs 300 crore to bolster business expansion plans. The issue will be live from October 13 to October 28, 2025, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

With a face value of Rs 1,000 each, the NCDs offer a base issue size of up to Rs 150 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to another Rs 150 crore. The raised capital will primarily be allocated for onward lending, financing, and servicing company borrowings, with some funds reserved for corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, Pramerica Life Insurance has partnered with Equitas Small Finance Bank to enhance its distribution network through nearly 1,000 outlets and 375 ATMs. This strategic bancassurance collaboration aims to broaden life insurance access across India, covering both metro and rural regions with a diverse range of product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
2
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
3
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025