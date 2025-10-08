Left Menu

Brazil's Transport Fare Freezing Dilemma: Government Hesitates on Nationwide Policy

Brazil's government, led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and represented by Chief of Staff Rui Costa, clarified that there are no plans to eliminate public transport fares nationwide this year or the next. Studies are ongoing to evaluate the feasibility and fiscal impacts of the proposal.

Brazil's presidential chief of staff, Rui Costa, confirmed on Wednesday that there are no imminent plans to abolish public transport fares across the nation, this year or next. This statement came a day after the finance minister shared plans to explore financing options for such an initiative.

Government insiders reveal ongoing doubts about the logistical and political viability of the proposal. While President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has tasked his economic team with assessing the measure, insiders suggest there is no immediate intention to use it as a campaign promise.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also addressed the issue, acknowledging its importance to workers, the environment, and urban mobility. The initiative has already stirred Brazilian markets, with investors expressing concerns about its potential fiscal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

