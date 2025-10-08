Punjab Police Clamp Down on Social Media Hate

In an assertive move against objectionable and unlawful social media activity, Punjab Police have filed multiple FIRs across numerous districts. The action follows a deluge of complaints concerning posts and videos aimed at the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

A spokesperson from the Punjab Police stated that the offensive content targeted high constitutional authority, involved caste-based vilification, and incited public disorder by exploiting communal sentiments. These posts were loaded with hate speech intended to disrupt public order and diminish respect for the judiciary.

Additionally, the content sought to provoke violence and threaten the constitutional position of the Chief Justice. It included intimidation against a member of a Scheduled Caste and projected enmity between groups, amounting to breaches of peace and public mischief.

Under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, law enforcement continues to track down those responsible. The spokesperson highlighted that freedom of speech cannot be a pretext for spreading hatred or violence. Investigations are progressing in compliance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)