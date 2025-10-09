Financial Moves: Major Corporate Developments Unveiled

In a significant financial maneuver, HSBC has put forward a $13.6 billion offer to privatize its Hong Kong unit, the Hang Seng Bank. This move, aligning with its broader restructuring strategy, includes a 30% premium offer per share.

Meanwhile, Glencore has struck a deal to secure a $394 million financial package from Australia's government to keep its Mount Isa copper smelter operating. This package highlights the strategic importance of continued copper production.

In boardroom transitions, Peter Hargreaves is stepping down from Hargreaves Lansdown as his son, Robert, takes over his position. Simultaneously, Leonard Blavatnik injects another $587 million into his sports streaming service DAZN, underscoring his continued commitment despite previous financial setbacks.