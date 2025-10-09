Left Menu

ECI Warns Against AI Deep Fakes in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission of India cautioned political parties against the use of AI-generated deep fakes in social media campaigns for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Emphasizing the integrity of the electoral process, the ECI seeks strict adherence to Model Code of Conduct guidelines and the transparent labeling of AI-generated content.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (center), along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a warning to political parties regarding the misuse of AI-based tools to produce deep fakes on social media ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. With the elections scheduled for November, the ECI has enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to maintain electoral integrity.

In an official statement, the ECI emphasized that the MCC provisions apply to all online and social media content posted by candidates and political parties. It stressed the importance of confining criticism to policies and past performance while avoiding personal attacks or unverified allegations against other parties.

Highlighting the potential dangers of misinformation, the ECI urged political entities to label AI-generated content clearly with terms like "AI-Generated" or "Digitally Enhanced." The commission announced it would maintain a close watch on social media to ensure a fair electoral process for Bihar's 243 Assembly seats elections, occurring on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

