ECI Warns Against AI Deep Fakes in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a warning to political parties regarding the misuse of AI-based tools to produce deep fakes on social media ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. With the elections scheduled for November, the ECI has enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to maintain electoral integrity.

In an official statement, the ECI emphasized that the MCC provisions apply to all online and social media content posted by candidates and political parties. It stressed the importance of confining criticism to policies and past performance while avoiding personal attacks or unverified allegations against other parties.

Highlighting the potential dangers of misinformation, the ECI urged political entities to label AI-generated content clearly with terms like "AI-Generated" or "Digitally Enhanced." The commission announced it would maintain a close watch on social media to ensure a fair electoral process for Bihar's 243 Assembly seats elections, occurring on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

