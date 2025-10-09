Shoe-Hurling Incident Sparks SCBA Action Against Advocate

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has responded decisively to a shocking incident in the courtroom, terminating the temporary membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore. On October 6, Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, leading to an immediate revocation of his entry card and a ban from Supreme Court premises.

The SCBA condemned Kishore's actions, labeling them as "reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate," which it says represents a serious violation of professional ethics and an attack on the dignity of the court. The Association emphasized that Kishore's behavior constitutes "a direct assault on judicial independence," damaging the longstanding trust between the Bar and the Bench.

Following deliberations, the SCBA resolved that Kishore's membership card would be canceled immediately, and a request was sent to the Supreme Court to revoke his access card. The Bar Council of India also suspended Kishore's practice license. The All India Judges Association criticized the incident as "unbecoming of the legal profession" and in breach of constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)