Left Menu

Shoe-Hurling Incident Sparks SCBA Action Against Advocate

The Supreme Court Bar Association terminated advocate Rakesh Kishore's membership after he attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The SCBA cited his actions as a breach of professional ethics and judicial decorum. The Bar Council of India also suspended his practice license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:41 IST
Shoe-Hurling Incident Sparks SCBA Action Against Advocate
Advocate Rakesh Kishore (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has responded decisively to a shocking incident in the courtroom, terminating the temporary membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore. On October 6, Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, leading to an immediate revocation of his entry card and a ban from Supreme Court premises.

The SCBA condemned Kishore's actions, labeling them as "reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate," which it says represents a serious violation of professional ethics and an attack on the dignity of the court. The Association emphasized that Kishore's behavior constitutes "a direct assault on judicial independence," damaging the longstanding trust between the Bar and the Bench.

Following deliberations, the SCBA resolved that Kishore's membership card would be canceled immediately, and a request was sent to the Supreme Court to revoke his access card. The Bar Council of India also suspended Kishore's practice license. The All India Judges Association criticized the incident as "unbecoming of the legal profession" and in breach of constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
2
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India
4
Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025