Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Impact on Russian Energy Supplies

Ukrainian long-range strikes have reportedly reduced Russia's gasoline supplies by up to a fifth, as both nations intensify attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. President Zelenskiy noted these strikes could be blamed for ongoing shortages, while diplomatic tensions continue to delay the war's resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:52 IST
Ukraine's strategic strikes on Russian energy facilities may have caused a significant decline in gasoline supplies in Russia, potentially reducing them by up to 20%, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Both nations have ramped up attacks on each other's energy resources as diplomatic solutions remain elusive amidst the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy emphasized the effectiveness of the Ukrainian strikes, mentioning the utilization of domestically produced military technology. The Ukrainian military has used Neptune and Flamingo missiles, signaling its determination to bolster its homegrown arms capabilities amid the conflict.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy pointed out a notable number of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy hubs, particularly in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, although the success rate appears limited. Diplomatic engagements between Ukraine and the US continue, as discussions on air defense and sanctions against Russia are set to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

