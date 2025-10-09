Sanctions Showdown: US Hesitation Amidst G7's Russian Oil Strategy

The Russian economy is facing significant challenges under the weight of sanctions coordinated by the Group of Seven (G7) nations. However, questions remain about the United States' commitment to further measures, as indicated by President Donald Trump's indecisive stance.

The G7 recently unified efforts to intensify sanctions on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. These measures primarily target nations that continue to purchase Russian oil, indirectly supporting Russia's economy. Notably, the alliance seeks to curb imports by partner countries like China, India, and Turkey, which have ramped up crude purchases since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

U.S. actions include higher tariffs on Indian imports to discourage its Russian oil transactions, yet similar pressures have not been applied consistently across other nations. The European Union is also exerting pressure on China, perceived as a facilitator in bypassing sanctions, adding further complexities to the global economic dynamics surrounding Russian energy sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)