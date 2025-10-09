Left Menu

US Sanctions Cast Shadow Over Serbia's Oil Supply

The United States has imposed sanctions on Serbia's main oil supplier, controlled by Russia, affecting gas and oil deliveries. The Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS) struggles without extended US Treasury licenses, impacting oil operations. Despite pursuing EU membership, Serbia refrains from sanctioning Russia due to essential gas supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

The United States has imposed sanctions on Serbia's primary oil supplier, managed by Russia, potentially affecting the nation's crucial oil and gas supplies. Announced on Thursday, the move compounds Serbia's reliance on Russian energy already challenged by Europe's geopolitical tensions.

Serbia's energy distributor, the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), predominantly owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, failed to secure continued exemption from US sanctions, according to a company statement. This development raises concerns over the long-term stability of Serbia's oil and gas supply network.

Complicating matters, the failure to renew the special license with the US Treasury affects foreign credit card transactions at service stations, though cash payments remain unaffected. Pressure mounts on President Aleksandar Vucic's administration amid student-led protests against official corruption and construction failures in key infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

