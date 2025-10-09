Congo's Golden Strategy: Building Reserves to Bolster Economy
The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to build gold reserves to strengthen its currency and economy. This move follows a global trend as gold prices soar. Despite producing significant quantities of gold, Congo hasn't used it for economic stability, a strategy now being reconsidered by the new central bank governor.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to embark on a strategy of building gold reserves to fortify its currency and boost its economy, as disclosed by the central bank governor, Andre Wameso.
This initiative comes in the wake of a significant surge in global gold prices, spurred by strong central bank purchases worldwide, with prices reaching unprecedented levels of over $4,000 an ounce.
Despite its substantial gold production capabilities, Congo has not historically held gold as a reserve, relying instead on hard currencies like the dollar. The new strategy aims to change this dynamic, potentially stabilizing Congo's financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
