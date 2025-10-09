Left Menu

Congo's Golden Strategy: Building Reserves to Bolster Economy

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to build gold reserves to strengthen its currency and economy. This move follows a global trend as gold prices soar. Despite producing significant quantities of gold, Congo hasn't used it for economic stability, a strategy now being reconsidered by the new central bank governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:10 IST
Congo's Golden Strategy: Building Reserves to Bolster Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to embark on a strategy of building gold reserves to fortify its currency and boost its economy, as disclosed by the central bank governor, Andre Wameso.

This initiative comes in the wake of a significant surge in global gold prices, spurred by strong central bank purchases worldwide, with prices reaching unprecedented levels of over $4,000 an ounce.

Despite its substantial gold production capabilities, Congo has not historically held gold as a reserve, relying instead on hard currencies like the dollar. The new strategy aims to change this dynamic, potentially stabilizing Congo's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025