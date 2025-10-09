Vega Switch: Revolutionizing India's Digital Payment Landscape
Getepay, a Jaipur-based payment aggregator, has launched 'Vega', a cutting-edge payment switch designed to enhance digital payment capacities for banks and merchants. The platform, certified by NPCI, promises scalable, secure, and real-time payment processing, supporting India's financial inclusion and digital transformation goals.
Mumbai, India – On October 9, 2025, Jaipur-based payment aggregator Getepay unveiled 'Vega', its revolutionary payment switch, in a launch event graced by actor Sanjay Dutt. Vega is poised to strengthen India's digital payment ecosystem with scalable and secure solutions for banks and merchants.
Certified by the National Payments Corporation of India, Vega facilitates seamless integration across partner networks and handles high transaction volumes with exceptional speed and reliability. The platform offers real-time payments, automated reconciliation, and merchant management, simplifying payment processes.
Founder Pravin Sharma envisions Vega as a digital bridge for entrepreneurs, supporting India's economic growth. With significant funding from investors like Virender Sehwag, Getepay aims to expand its digital infrastructure and support financial inclusion across Bharat.
