Pioneering India's Clean Energy Future: IRLi 2025 Summit Kicks Off
The IRLi 2025 Summit in Bengaluru brings together global experts and policymakers to discuss advancements in rare earths and lithium critical to clean energy. Supported by Flytta, the event focuses on sustainable mining and innovation, key to India's energy transition. Distinguished speakers and industry leaders highlight future strategies.
Bengaluru's Capitol Hotel became the center of discussions on India's leadership in critical minerals as the IRLi 2025 Summit commenced. The event aims at advancing rare earth and lithium technologies, pivotal for sustainable energy and manufacturing.
Notable government and industry figures, including Shri Pralhad Joshi, emphasized India's commitment to responsible exploration and innovation in these minerals. Flytta, with its groundbreaking retrofitted electric truck, sponsors the event.
The summit hosts over 200 delegates, featuring discussions on sustainable mining and next-gen extraction technologies. Dr. Deependra Singh emphasized India's role in mineral processing innovation, setting a competitive future. The event solidifies collaboration in the clean energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
