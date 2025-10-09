Left Menu

Rubicon Research IPO Gains Momentum Despite Initial Lukewarm Response

Rubicon Research's IPO saw a 51% subscription on its first day. Retail investor interest was high, but institutional investor participation lagged. The IPO aims to raise Rs 1,377.5 crore, funding debt repayment, acquisitions, and corporate needs. Rubicon is focused on R&D, especially in US markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:07 IST
Rubicon Research IPO Gains Momentum Despite Initial Lukewarm Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical firm Rubicon Research launched its initial public offering (IPO) to a modest start, achieving 51 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The IPO saw bids for over 84 lakh shares against the total offer of more than 1.64 crore shares. While individual retail investors showed significant interest with 135 per cent subscription, non-institutional investors only subscribed at 47 per cent, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 26 per cent.

Rubicon had earlier raised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors, including major players like Kotak Mutual Fund and Motilal Mutual Fund. The IPO, aiming to gather a total of Rs 1,377.5 crore, consists of a new equity issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing promoter General Atlantic, who will see their stake reduced but still hold over 35 per cent post-IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

 Global
2
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

 Greece
3
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.

India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sc...

 Global
4
Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025