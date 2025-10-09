Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns

In a decisive operation, the Narcotic Enforcement Wing (NEW) has successfully detained and deported Onjorah Solomon Chibueze, a Nigerian national, back to Nigeria. This move came after credible intelligence indicated potential threats to national security. The 46-year-old had been living illegally in India since the expiration of his visa on September 23, 2014.

Chibueze, originally from Anambra State, Nigeria, had tried various business ventures before moving to India. Having arrived in 2014 on a medical visa, he overstayed, took up jobs in restaurants, and later turned to illicit activities, including selling drugs in Hyderabad. Despite these attempts, he could not provide valid documents for his stay when questioned by authorities.

After his detention, NEW, along with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad, expedited his deportation. An Emergency Travel Document and Exit Permit were obtained from authorities, and on October 9, 2025, Chibueze was escorted by Inspector G.S. Daniel and his team back to Nigeria, thereby averting potential threats to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)