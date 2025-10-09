Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Thriving Economy at Global Startup Summit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extolled the state's economic strides during the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 in Coimbatore. Over the two-day event held from October 9th to 10th, Stalin highlighted how industrial conferences like these reflect not just Tamil Nadu's robust industrial growth but also its comprehensive development.

Stalin emphasized that these events demonstrate Tamil Nadu as a haven for industries keen on thriving in a stable, peaceful environment. Highlighting the broader benefits of industrial growth, he remarked, "When industries grow, the entire state prospers. Jobs created through these industries bolster families, underscoring industries as symbols of progress."

Stalin further revealed that in the last four and a half years, Tamil Nadu has lured numerous industrial projects and aspires to reach a 1-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The state's commitment extends to nurturing MSMEs and innovative startups, alongside large industries. Earlier, Stalin inaugurated the Space and Defence Industries Exhibition in Chennai, affirming Tamil Nadu's leadership in manufacturing and its vital role in India's burgeoning space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)