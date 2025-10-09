US Sanctions Threaten Serbian Oil Supply Amid Russian Tensions

The United States has implemented sanctions against Serbia's Russian-operated oil company, NIS, impacting crude supplies from neighboring Croatia. The disruption has sparked concerns about the potential shutdown of Serbia's only operational refinery within weeks, raising alarms about the country's energy security.

President Aleksandar Vucic, in a public statement, acknowledged that existing oil product stocks would suffice until the end of the year. Nevertheless, he emphasized the severe national implications of the sanctions, which are part of a broader strategy to isolate Russia economically.

The sanctions, linked to Russia's ongoing global conflicts, have strained Serbia's economy and citizenry. The NIS supplies a significant portion of Serbia's energy needs, and the cessation of JANAF pipeline deliveries exacerbates the challenge of maintaining their oil industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)