Shirish Chandra Murmu Steps into Deputy Governor Role at RBI

Shirish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, taking charge of four crucial departments. Murmu, who has over 33 years of experience in central banking, brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, succeeding M Rajeshwar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shirish Chandra Murmu took the helm as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday, succeeding M Rajeshwar Rao. In his new role, Murmu will oversee four essential departments, including regulation and enforcement, ushering in a new era of leadership at the central bank.

Murmu, a seasoned banking professional with more than three decades of experience, has been with the RBI since 1991. His career has seen him serve as a nominee director on the Boards of Bank of India and Dena Bank, among others.

In addition to Murmu's appointment, Sanjay Kumar Hansda has been named Executive Director, set to assume his role in March 2025. Hansda, a post-graduate in economics, brings extensive experience to his forthcoming position, focusing on policy and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

