Milestone Achieved: India's Pension Schemes Surpass Rs 16 Lakh Crore in Assets

India's central government retirement schemes, the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), have reached a significant milestone with their combined Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassing Rs 16 lakh crore, as revealed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

In a statement, PFRDA disclosed innovative initiatives intended to enhance pension inclusion and strengthen the NPS. These include the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), set to offer broader investment options from October 1, 2025.

An emphasis on inclusion is evident in efforts to extend coverage to farmers, MSME workers, and others. This achievement demonstrates PFRDA's commitment to securing long-term financial stability for all Indians.

