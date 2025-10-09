Milestone Achieved: India's Pension Schemes Surpass Rs 16 Lakh Crore in Assets
India's central government's retirement schemes, the National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana, have exceeded Rs 16 lakh crore in assets under management. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority announced initiatives to broaden pension inclusion and strengthen retirement security, targeting farmers, MSME workers, gig workers, and more.
- Country:
- India
India's central government retirement schemes, the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), have reached a significant milestone with their combined Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassing Rs 16 lakh crore, as revealed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
In a statement, PFRDA disclosed innovative initiatives intended to enhance pension inclusion and strengthen the NPS. These include the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), set to offer broader investment options from October 1, 2025.
An emphasis on inclusion is evident in efforts to extend coverage to farmers, MSME workers, and others. This achievement demonstrates PFRDA's commitment to securing long-term financial stability for all Indians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pension
- retirement
- NPS
- APY
- PFRDA
- financial security
- investment
- India
- savings
- inclusion
ALSO READ
Kotak Mutual Fund Suspends Lump Sum Investments in Silver ETF
TCS Ventures into Data Centre Sector with $6.5 Billion Investment
Ramaphosa Urges EU to Structure Global Gateway Investments to Empower Africa
Gujarat Leads India's Future with Global Partnerships and High-Tech Investments
Lifestyle International's Profits Soar Amid Expansion and Tech Investments