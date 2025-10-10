Left Menu

Rising Challenges for India's Soybean Sector: Weather Woes and Virus Outbreaks

Soybean production in India is expected to decline by 20.5 lakh tonnes due to decreased acreage, adverse weather, and a yellow mosaic virus outbreak. SOPA reports a drop to 105.36 lakh tonnes for the current season. To attain self-sufficiency in edible oil, improved seeds are essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:06 IST
Rising Challenges for India's Soybean Sector: Weather Woes and Virus Outbreaks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The country's soybean production is predicted to see a decline this year, with an expected drop of 20.5 lakh tonnes, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). The anticipated decline brings production down to 105.36 lakh tonnes.

A combination of factors including reduced soybean acreage, decreased productivity, adverse weather conditions, and a yellow mosaic virus outbreak have contributed significantly to this decline. Heavy monsoon rains particularly in Rajasthan, and crop destruction in Madhya Pradesh have further complicated the situation.

In response, measures such as a price difference payment scheme are being introduced to support farmers. Additionally, increasing soybean production requires employing improved seed varieties—an essential step toward reducing the country's dependency on edible oil imports, which heavily impacts foreign exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025