Rising Challenges for India's Soybean Sector: Weather Woes and Virus Outbreaks

The country's soybean production is predicted to see a decline this year, with an expected drop of 20.5 lakh tonnes, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). The anticipated decline brings production down to 105.36 lakh tonnes.

A combination of factors including reduced soybean acreage, decreased productivity, adverse weather conditions, and a yellow mosaic virus outbreak have contributed significantly to this decline. Heavy monsoon rains particularly in Rajasthan, and crop destruction in Madhya Pradesh have further complicated the situation.

In response, measures such as a price difference payment scheme are being introduced to support farmers. Additionally, increasing soybean production requires employing improved seed varieties—an essential step toward reducing the country's dependency on edible oil imports, which heavily impacts foreign exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)