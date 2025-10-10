Left Menu

Press Freedom Threatened: Puthiyathalaimurai Dropped by Arasu Cable

Puthiyathalaimurai has been cut from Tamil Nadu's government-run Arasu Cable, raising concerns of press freedom infringement. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, the channel remains inaccessible to 80% of viewers. The absence of a clear explanation stirs fears of an intentional attack on democratic foundations.

In an alarming development, the Tamil Nadu government-run Arasu Cable has dropped the news channel Puthiyathalaimurai, sparking concerns over an attack on press freedom. Senior Executive Editor V Prem Shanker emphasized that the blackout affects approximately 80% of the channel's viewership, calling it a critical democratic issue.

According to Shanker, the disruption began on Friday, leading to widespread unavailability across various districts. Initial assumptions of a technical glitch were dispelled as the issue persisted. "By Monday, we figured out that things were really bad... We were dropped from the entire SD bouquet of Arasu cable," Shanker explained, citing ineffective communication with cable officials.

The interruption in service threatens the public's right to access information, critical for making informed electoral decisions. Shanker declared, "You're denying people the right to information... trying to shake the foundation of democracy." The channel's appeals remain unanswered, highlighting potential press freedom violations in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

