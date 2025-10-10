Left Menu

Tragic Basement Collapse Claims Life in Delhi; Jaipur Wall Collapse Rescues Highlighted

A 60-year-old man, Hari Mohan, tragically died after being buried by a soil pile in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening. The incident also injured several workers. Simultaneously, a wall collapse in Jaipur trapped two women, who were later rescued and hospitalized.

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man named Hari Mohan lost his life after being buried under a pile of soil in the basement of a building in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. The soil collapse occurred while at least 20 laborers were present, resulting in the injury of several individuals. The accident took place on a Thursday evening, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Fire Officer Manoj Mahlawat reported that initially, the emergency call received at 6:08 PM described the situation as a 'wall collapse.' However, upon inspection, it was discovered that a pile of soil had fallen into the basement. Of the 20 laborers working, five were buried under the debris. Rescue operations ensued with two individuals transported to the Trauma Centre and three to Shukmani Hospital. Hari Mohan succumbed to his injuries at the Trauma Centre.

Meanwhile, on the same day at 7 AM, two women were rescued from beneath rubble following a wall collapse in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area on Amer Road. The dilapidated house gave way, trapping the women. Prompt efforts from police, civil defense, and rescue teams managed to extract the women, who were taken to receive medical care. One remains under treatment at SMS Hospital, while two children in the house escaped unharmed.

