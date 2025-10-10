Arrests Made in Case of Alleged Assault of Mentally Challenged Woman in Mumbai

In a troubling development, Mumbai police have apprehended two suspects linked to the alleged sexual assault of a mentally challenged woman in the Cuffe Parade area. The suspects include Ahmed Moinudeen and a minor, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

The incident came to public attention when the victim's family admitted her to a hospital. It was there that medical examinations revealed the shocking news of her pregnancy, prompting immediate police investigation.

Upon identification by the victim, the two accused were swiftly arrested. Authorities are working to uncover more information as the investigation unfolds.