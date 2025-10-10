Left Menu

Arrests Made in Case of Alleged Assault of Mentally Challenged Woman in Mumbai

Mumbai police have arrested two individuals, including a minor, in connection with the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman in Cuffe Parade. The incident surfaced when the woman was hospitalized and found to be pregnant. The accused were identified and apprehended following her identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:45 IST
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development, Mumbai police have apprehended two suspects linked to the alleged sexual assault of a mentally challenged woman in the Cuffe Parade area. The suspects include Ahmed Moinudeen and a minor, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

The incident came to public attention when the victim's family admitted her to a hospital. It was there that medical examinations revealed the shocking news of her pregnancy, prompting immediate police investigation.

Upon identification by the victim, the two accused were swiftly arrested. Authorities are working to uncover more information as the investigation unfolds.

