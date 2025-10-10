Unmasking Polite Racism: A Call for Genuine Inclusion in Canada

Polite racism, an insidious form of exclusion masked by civility, looms large in Canadian society. Despite the multicultural narrative suggesting equal treatment, disparities persist, subtly undermining true inclusion. This social issue not only affects racialized individuals but erodes the country's democratic fabric.

A recent study featuring first- and second-generation Haitian and Jamaican Canadians underscores the tangible effects of polite racism. Participants reported professional and academic setbacks, where their expertise was overlooked in favor of token representation. This reflects broader patterns recognized in racial research, where multiculturalism tolerates differences but marginalizes racialized communities.

To combat polite racism, the study proposes multiple strategies, including heightened awareness, policy reform, and mental health support tailored to the unique challenges faced by racialized Canadians. Action must be taken to transition from superficial multiculturalism to authentic inclusivity, enabling all Canadians to thrive equally.