WHO Report Warns Genomic Research Lacks Equity, Urges Global Action for Inclusion

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a landmark global analysis detailing more than three decades of human genomics research, offering the most expansive view to date of how genomic technologies are being used in clinical studies worldwide. The report, Human genomics technologies in clinical studies – the research landscape, together with an interactive data dashboard, maps trends in genomic research from 1990 to 2024 and exposes critical gaps in global equity, participation, and scientific inclusion.

A Rapidly Expanding Field Dominated by High-Income Countries

The analysis reveals that genomics has seen explosive growth in clinical research over the past decade, with over 6,500 studies registered globally. This sharp upward trajectory after 2010 reflects major advancements in next-generation sequencing, reduced testing costs, and broader clinical applications in diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Genomics has become deeply integrated into clinical research on cancer and rare diseases, sectors that now dominate the global genomics landscape. These fields have benefited from strong investment, technological innovation, and policy support, resulting in cutting-edge applications such as precision oncology and gene-targeted therapies.

Profound Global Imbalances: Who Benefits?

Despite these advances, the report highlights stark inequities. More than 80% of genomic clinical studies were conducted in high-income countries, particularly in North America, Europe and parts of East Asia. In contrast, fewer than 5% took place in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), which often participated only as secondary or data-collection sites.

These gaps are linked to:

Limited sequencing capacity

Weak laboratory infrastructure

Insufficient funding and human resources

Barriers to establishing ethical, regulatory and data-governance systems

This imbalance, the report warns, risks widening global disparities in access to genomic medicine and could prevent millions from benefiting from scientific progress.

Demographic Gaps: Children and Older Adults Left Behind

The analysis also found troubling demographic imbalances:

75%+ of studies focused on adults aged 18–64

Only 4.6% focused specifically on children

Just 3.3% included older adults—despite rising global aging populations

Communicable diseases, still a major health burden in many countries, represented just 3% of genomic studies

This mismatch between research focus and public health needs undermines the potential of genomics to address global disease burdens, particularly in lower-income regions where communicable diseases remain predominant.

A Call for More Inclusive and Context-Responsive Research

The report emphasizes that equitable genomic research is essential to ensure genomic tools benefit all populations—not only those with advanced health systems. Strengthening genomic capacity in underrepresented regions and ensuring diverse participation in studies will be crucial to achieving global health equity.

WHO calls for coordinated action built on five key pillars:

Substantial investment in genomic research infrastructure in underserved regions Greater inclusion of children, older adults and marginalized groups in clinical studies Stronger leadership from LMIC research institutions to shape national and regional genomic ecosystems Alignment of genomic research priorities with local disease patterns and health system needs A commitment to ethical, inclusive and socially responsible use of genomic technologies

WHO’s Commitment to Equity in Genomic Science

Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s Department of Science for Health, stressed that while genomics holds immense potential to transform global health, the current disparities could reinforce long-standing inequities.

“Genomic technologies have extraordinary potential to transform health,” she said. “However, the disparities reflected in the report—unless strategically addressed—could reinforce existing inequities and limit the benefits of genomic science for populations who could benefit most.” She affirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting countries to ensure that genomic research reflects global diversity, public health priorities, and ethical principles.

As genomics continues to evolve, the report serves as a crucial reminder: scientific progress must be accompanied by equitable access, meaningful representation, and global solidarity to ensure genomic innovations benefit everyone—not just a few.