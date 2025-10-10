Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Darkness Descends on Kyiv

Russian forces intensified their assault on Ukraine, targeting critical energy facilities overnight, plunging parts of Kyiv and nine other regions into darkness, according to Ukrainian officials. The offensive resulted in at least one fatality and injured 20 others, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that civilian and energy infrastructure are primary targets as the heating season nears. Urgently appealing for international support, Zelenskiy stressed the need for advanced air defense systems and stringent sanctions from allies, including the US, Europe, and the G7.

Power and water supply disruptions characterized the morning for many Kyiv residents, with public transportation like subways halted and buses overcrowded. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted the severity of the assault, with significant damage recorded. Efforts to restore essential services are underway, with local officials working to alleviate the impact on affected families.