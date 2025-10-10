Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Darkness Descends on Kyiv

Russian forces launched a heavy overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, causing widespread power outages in multiple regions, including Kyiv, where residents faced disruptions in power and water supply. President Zelenskiy called for decisive international support, as infrastructure damage left thousands without electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:45 IST
Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Darkness Descends on Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces intensified their assault on Ukraine, targeting critical energy facilities overnight, plunging parts of Kyiv and nine other regions into darkness, according to Ukrainian officials. The offensive resulted in at least one fatality and injured 20 others, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that civilian and energy infrastructure are primary targets as the heating season nears. Urgently appealing for international support, Zelenskiy stressed the need for advanced air defense systems and stringent sanctions from allies, including the US, Europe, and the G7.

Power and water supply disruptions characterized the morning for many Kyiv residents, with public transportation like subways halted and buses overcrowded. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted the severity of the assault, with significant damage recorded. Efforts to restore essential services are underway, with local officials working to alleviate the impact on affected families.

TRENDING

1
Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delhi-NCR

Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delh...

 India
2
Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

 India
3
Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

 United States
4
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025