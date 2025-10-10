Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Darkness Descends on Kyiv
Russian forces launched a heavy overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, causing widespread power outages in multiple regions, including Kyiv, where residents faced disruptions in power and water supply. President Zelenskiy called for decisive international support, as infrastructure damage left thousands without electricity.
Russian forces intensified their assault on Ukraine, targeting critical energy facilities overnight, plunging parts of Kyiv and nine other regions into darkness, according to Ukrainian officials. The offensive resulted in at least one fatality and injured 20 others, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that civilian and energy infrastructure are primary targets as the heating season nears. Urgently appealing for international support, Zelenskiy stressed the need for advanced air defense systems and stringent sanctions from allies, including the US, Europe, and the G7.
Power and water supply disruptions characterized the morning for many Kyiv residents, with public transportation like subways halted and buses overcrowded. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted the severity of the assault, with significant damage recorded. Efforts to restore essential services are underway, with local officials working to alleviate the impact on affected families.
ALSO READ
Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delhi-NCR
Chinese Warships Dock in Cambodia Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Bridging the Gap: PM Modi Champions Mental Health Awareness
Global Innovators Honoured for Transforming Nuclear Power Sustainability at IAEA Awards
Maratha Quota Controversy: Vikhe Patil Criticizes Sharad Pawar