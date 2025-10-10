Left Menu

Venezuelan Champion Maria Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado has been recognized with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Celebrated for her efforts in promoting democracy and human rights, Machado's achievements mark a significant milestone for both her and her country, highlighting her dedication to peace and justice on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:36 IST
In a landmark achievement, Maria Corina Machado from Venezuela has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize this Friday. This recognition underscores her relentless pursuit of democracy and human rights in her home country and beyond.

Machado's triumph not only shines a light on her individual accomplishments but also highlights the ongoing struggles and victories of Venezuela in the global arena. Her dedication to advocacy and justice has inspired many around the world.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado is a testament to her unwavering commitment to peace, making it a poignant moment for her, her nation, and advocates of human rights everywhere.

