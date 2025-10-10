Venezuelan Champion Maria Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

In a landmark achievement, Maria Corina Machado from Venezuela has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize this Friday. This recognition underscores her relentless pursuit of democracy and human rights in her home country and beyond.

Machado's triumph not only shines a light on her individual accomplishments but also highlights the ongoing struggles and victories of Venezuela in the global arena. Her dedication to advocacy and justice has inspired many around the world.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado is a testament to her unwavering commitment to peace, making it a poignant moment for her, her nation, and advocates of human rights everywhere.

