Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Marathwada Floods

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government on Friday for its purported negligence in managing the flood crisis in Marathwada, terming it a 'matter of concern'. Raut announced that his party will stage a 'Marathwada Morcha', spearheaded by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, to protest what they see as government inaction.

Addressing media in Mumbai, Raut alleged that the state administration prioritized hosting the visiting British Prime Minister over dealing with the catastrophic floods. 'The flood situation in Marathwada remains a significant issue, but the government does not seem serious,' Raut asserted, accusing the government of diverting attention with the British PM's visit rather than tackling local distress. He also mentioned that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package, suggesting it's a smokescreen to avert pressure from Prime Minister Modi to act on behalf of flood victims.

Raut demanded that affected farmers receive Rs 50,000 per hectare in compensation, pointing to extensive land damage, which he claims jeopardizes agricultural viability for future generations. He emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate funds from the PM Cares Fund to assist Marathwada's farmers, warning of increased farmer suicides without urgent relief measures. 'Marathwada still suffers under a metaphorical Nizam's rule, facing ongoing exploitation,' he added.

Previously, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis revealed a Rs 31,628 crore relief package for rain-stricken farmers. The plan includes Rs 10,000 in cash relief per affected farmer, covering damages across 29 of Maharashtra's 36 districts, following the devastation of over 68 lakh hectares of crops due to extreme weather conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)